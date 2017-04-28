Fill up the Goodwill trucks for a good cause at Edmonds Lutheran Church April 30

Edmonds Lutheran Church is hosting a fill the Goodwill truck fundraiser for College Place Elementary from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, April 30.

If the effort fills two, 28-foot Goodwill trucks, the school will earn $1,200 for its safety net program helping families in need.

Acceptable donations include clothes, books, household appliances, toys, tools, home decor, bedding, working or non-working electronics shoes, linens, art supplies, gardening tools, dishes, office supplies, seasonal items like holiday decor and luggage.

Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W.