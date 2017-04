The last of the Edmonds School District’s Finance 101 budget meetings is set for Wednesday, April 19 at the Edmonds-Woodway High School theater.

Those who can’t attend are also welcome to provide online feedback here.

Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy will be sharing at this final meeting what the district is hearing, expecting and concerned about over the next few months at both the state and federal levels.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W.