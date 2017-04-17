Five E-W students earn medals during sports medicine competition

1 of 5

Twenty-three students from Edmonds-Woodway High School’s sports medical team competed in the 23rd annual Washington Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association’s (WCTSMA) State Competition in Tacoma last weekend, and five brought home medals.

The students are among 32 students who currently support the student athletes of Edmonds-Woodway High School, under the guidance of Sports Medical Trainer Sandy Metzger.

The students competed April 14-15 against 47 other Washington schools in areas including CPR demonstrations, written medical testing, visual presentations and injury taping.

Cami Carr placed second in the program admissions interview while the team of Anthony Lindamood, Kendra Cooper and Abby Culver placed third with their audiovisual presentation of the dangers of anorexia nervosa to athletes . The final medalist was Hugh Wilson, who placed third in the CPR evaluation. Abby Culver was also recognized as the top scorer from Edmonds-Woodway in the medical terminology testing.

Overall, Metzger was pleased with the team’s performance, citing it as “one of their best performances in years.”

The Sports Medicine program is for all students interested in careers related to sports medicine, athletic training, physical therapy and other health/medical occupations. The students study a broad range of health-related areas such as fitness, injury response, rehabilitation, first aid techniques and CPR/emergency procedures. The students also serve as on-field assistants to Metzger during the year, and provide crucial support for the entire athletic program.

“Sandy has created an atmosphere where students are excited about sports medicine and dedicated to our improving our athletic programs,” said Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Director Angie McGuire. “She gives them the tools they need to feel confident when working with our teams and she helps motivate student-trainers who have become a tremendous asset to our athletic programs.”

— Story and photos by Karl Swenson