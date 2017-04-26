Floretum volunteers send dirt flying at annual hanging basket planting event

1 of 6

Rain got you down? Not these folks!

Despite the rainiest, cloudiest, depressing-est spring since record-keeping began in 1896, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club volunteer army was all springtime energy and sunny smiles as they gathered Wednesday morning at the City of Edmonds maintenance facility in City Park to plant the more than 140 hanging baskets that will grace downtown Edmonds this summer.

“It may be dreary now, but we know summer is just around the corner,” said club president Sally Wassall as she and husband Jim — pressed into duty for the day — feverishly filled basket liners with petunia, lobelia and other colorful flower starts. “Our club’s core mission is to beautify Edmonds. It’s something we take seriously, and we love working with the City of Edmonds to make this happen.”

It’s a spring ritual for Floretem, one of several ways the club works with the city to bring floral beauty to the downtown core. In addition to the hanging baskets, Floretum members plant the downtown corner gardens, the gardens at Hazel Miller Plaza, and this year will take on bringing a colorful floral display to the new Edmonds Museum Plaza.

“We really couldn’t get this done without Floretum’s help,” said City of Edmonds horticulturalist Debra Dill. “Today alone the Floretum volunteers will fill 142 baskets with more than 1,500 plant starts that we’ve raised right here in the city greenhouses. And amazingly they’ll get the whole job done in a little more than an hour! You know the old saying ‘many hands make light work’…add their energy and enthusiasm to that and the job really kicks into high gear. Each year I’m amazed at how the dirt and trowels fly!”

Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Carrie Hite stopped by between meetings to thank the group. “I can’t express enough gratitude to Floretum for all the work you do to beautify Edmonds,” she said. “You bring color and joy to our downtown every year. Your efforts are appreciated by all who live here and everyone who visits our town.”

The baskets will remain at the Edmonds grounds maintenance facility in City Park for a few weeks while they grow and begin to flower. City crews will install them throughout downtown starting June 1.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel