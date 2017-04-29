Happening nearby: Camp Fire to host Camp Killoqua open house May 6

Thinking about summer camp? Camp Killoqua invites families to attend an Open House from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. No reservations needed for the open house event!

Attendees can tour camp (located at 15207 E. Lake Goodwin Rd. in Stanwood), meet the staff and enjoy Killoqua’s 185-acre facility, including forests, trails, game fields, waterfront, cabins, tents and more.

Camp Killoqua will also host a Mom/Youth overnight Friday, May 5 to Saturday, May 6, to allow potential and current campers and their mom (or guardian) a full camp sleep-over experience. They will have activities such as a camp fire, skit night, arts and crafts, archery, fire building and boating. Visit www.campkilloqua.org to register. Camp Fire clubs are available to kids throughout Snohomish County.

Camp Killoqua, operated by Camp Fire Snohomish County since 1941, offers year-round programming focused on youth grades K-12: Summer resident and day camps, outdoor education, leadership programs and unique retreat space for youth organizations. Located just 20 miles northwest of Everett, Killoqua is secluded yet easy to reach from all parts of Snohomish County.

Camp Fire emphasizes small groups, individual attention, acceptance of differences, helping children find their voice and discover who they are in a child centered and lead experience while being closely supervised by highly trained staff.

Killoqua offers day and resident camp programs for youth in grades K-12 throughout the summer. More information is available by calling 425-258-5437 or by visiting www.CampKilloqua.org. No reservations are needed; please call ahead for driving directions.