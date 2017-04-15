Healthy Lifestyle Tips: Turmeric may improve your health

The following information is provided by sponsor Harbor Square Athletic Club.

Turmeric is a great go-to spice for more reasons than you may think.

This vibrant yellow seasoning, which is the main ingredient in curry powder, is not only tasty, but has some great health and beauty benefits as well. So, if you’ve come this far in life and have yet to use the goodness that is turmeric, you’ll definitely want to make a trip to the grocery store sooner rather than later.

However, if you do decide to use the powder for any medical reasons, consult with a medical professional prior to using.

Here are a few reasons why you should incorporate more of this useful spice into your life:

Anti-inflammatory benefits

Food and wellness author Meghan Telpner suggests curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is one of nature’s most powerful anti-inflammatory herbs. So how can you enjoy these holistic benefits? Why not try some turmeric tea.

Beauty benefits

Get a gorgeous glow year-round with a homemade turmeric face mask.

Acne scar treatment

If you have acne-prone skin, you know there’s nothing more annoying than the scar that’s left behind after the bump has healed. And while over-the-counter scar reduction creams can sometimes be a bit pricey, turmeric gels are easy to make at home and are quite cost effective.

Teeth whitening

Believe it or not, this deep yellow paste can work wonders if you’re trying to brighten your teeth.

Detoxing

We all need to do a little detoxing once in a while. This tea, which includes turmeric, lemon and ginger, is both a tasty way to start your morning and will help you keep regular.