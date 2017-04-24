Healthy Living Fair at Edmonds Senior Center April 28

The Edmonds Senior Center is hosting a CarePartners Healthy Living Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 28. The free event will feature health screening and giveaways, and is open to the community.

Community businesses and wellness-based organizations will provide information on fitness, nutrition and all-around health, aimed at helping you stay motivated to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Lunch will be provided to 200 seniors courtesy of Fairwinds Brighton Court Lynnwood.

Edmonds Senior Center is located at 220 Railroad Avenue, just south of the Edmonds Ferry Dock. Call Michelle at 425-774-5555, ext. 108 for more information and/or vendor and sponsorship opportunities.