Join Superintendent McDuffy for community lunch and school tour May 4

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy is hosting the last of four community lunch and school tours for the current academic year from noon-3 p.m. Thursday, May 4

The tour begins and ends at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and includes a light lunch with district updates. A school bus will transport attendees to Alderwood Middle School and Martha Lake Elementary School to meet students and staff.

RSVPs are encouraged, but not required, by Monday, May 1 so the district knows how many meals and school buses they will need.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

To RSVP, or for additional language interpretation or any other accommodations, contact Oscar Halpert at halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.