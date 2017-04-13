Let’s Get ReadyTogether: Keeping refrigerated food safe during a power outage

During an extended power outage, temperatures in your fridge and freezer will begin to rise, even if the doors stay closed. As the temperature rises, harmful bacteria may begin to grow on your food. If the temperature in your fridge stays above 41 degrees Fahrenheit for more than four hours, perishable food items (milk, lunchmeat, mayonnaise-based salads, poultry items, leftovers, etc.) may be unsafe to eat.

Learn steps you can take to make sure your perishable food remains as safe as possible

