Letter to the editor: Woodway playfield not so crumby

Editor:

I’ve coached youth soccer in Edmonds for many seasons. Our kids have played at Francis-Anderson Center, Sierra Park and others. We have practices every week in the geese poop at City Park — which is organic so it must be good for kids [right?].

I sprain my ankle every year being active with the kids on lumpy fields and I will need surgery eventually. The kids’ ankles will be no exception. But, supposedly artificial turf can cause cancer. Supposedly GMO potatoes are giving me cancer too. The recycled-rubber turf at former Woodway is even maligned in reports as a “tire-waste” field, which is recycling blasphemy [crossing my chest].

I’m all for stepping up the science and getting the long term effects of crumb-rubber fields investigated scientifically, but thus far investigations haven’t found causal relationship between crumb rubber and cancer. We do know that the soccer season is booming in part because of the nice field, and we do know that increased exercise and activity have positive health effects.

If emotion trumps settled facts, then let’s take feelings into full account. It feels really great to kick the ball on crumb-rubber turf and kinda crappy to kick it on lumpy ground through goose poop and standing water. The former Woodway High School field is always packed with happy players, whereas other fields are relatively unused. Edmonds could really use another nice field. Use one of the many grassy fields if you are concerned.

— Coach Matt Richardson

Edmonds