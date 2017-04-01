Local organizations woo volunteers at Saturday event

1 of 5

If the turnout at this year’s Volunteerism Information Open House is any indication, Edmonds is in great shape to continue as a regional leader in citizen involvement and participation.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said event coordinator Sandra Butterfield. “We have people lined up three or four deep at the tables, hungry for information on how they can use their skills and talents to help make Edmonds a better place.”

And there’s no shortage of opportunities for willing volunteers, with some organizations looking for only a few hours per month, and others offering more comprehensive volunteer experiences.

Organizations participating in this year’s event reflect the full spectrum of community activities. Participants included the Edmonds Center for the Arts, always on the lookout for people to assist with the full range of ECA concerts and events, Edmonds in Bloom, which runs the annual community garden tour, and the Edmonds Arts Festival, each year employing scores of volunteers to help run what has become the region’s premier art festival.

Other organizations included the Edmonds Chamber, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club, Clothes for Kids, the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Cascadia Arts Museum, the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission.

“We are so fortunate to live in a community whose citizens are willing to give of their time and talents,” Butterfield said. “It’s a big part of what makes Edmonds such a special place.”

If you missed the event and want more information, just click on the above links to learn more about the various organizations and the volunteer opportunities they offer.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel