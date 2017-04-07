Lynnwood elementary teacher featured on Today Show makeover segment

A third-grade teacher at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Elementary got to celebrate a milestone birthday in style over spring break this week.

Jill Walzer was selected for an Ambush Makeover on Thursday morning’s Today Show on NBC.

“I’m super excited, I just had a landmark birthday so I’m really excited to have a makeover and try something new,” Walzer said on the show. “Fifty and fabulous.”

The makeover included a new shorter haircut with a beach-wave style, along with a knee-length dress in bright spring colors.

“I thought it was Amal Clooney, you looked exactly like Amal Clooney,” Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford said during Walzer’s makeover reveal. Amal Clooney is a barrister and actor George Clooney’s wife.

Other hosts said her new haircut gave her a “glamorous” look. She was styled by celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and Today Style Squad member Jill Martin.

Click here for more information about the makeover on the Today Show’s website. Click here for a YouTube link to the segment. Walzer first appears about 3:20 into the video.