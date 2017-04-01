Man rescued after falling into ravine off Olympic View Drive

First responders at the scene Friday night. (Photos courtesy Lynnwood Fire Department)

Crews from Snohomish County Fire District 1 and the City of Lynnwood Friday night were able to rescue an 18-year-old man who fell into a ravine at Olympic View Drive and 180th Street Southwest.

According to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the man was about 400 feet from the road and firefighters used a rope rescue system to bring him up.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Hynes said.

  1. The ravine formed by Perrinville Creek is quiet steep and virtually unknown to people who live here. I hope he wasn’t hurt too badly. The trail down into it, such as it is, is fairly difficult when the ground isn’t soaking wet.

