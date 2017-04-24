Man suspected in two Lynnwood Chase Bank robberies arrested

A man suspected in two bank robberies in Lynnwood earlier this year is now behind bars.

The man, who is in his late 30s and lives in unincorporated Lynnwood, was arrested on Saturday after an investigation.

On both Feb. 3 and April 11, the Chase Bank located 17525 Highway 99 in Lynnwood was robbed by the same lone male suspect.

“In the first case, the suspect demanded money and lifted his shirt to show the teller, what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun,” Lynnwood Deputy Chief Jim Nelson said. “In the second case, the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money and stating that he didn’t want to hurt her.”

The incidents were both captured on surveillance video.

Following leads on both incidents, detectives found that the suspect had reloaded an Orca bus card at a nearby grocery store before the second robbery.

“Detectives wrote search warrants tracking the Orca card to a bank card,” Nelson said. “Subsequent search warrants identified a name of a possible suspect.”

Detectives began surveillance on a residence associated with the suspect. He was seen walking outside the residence and detectives recognized him from the bank’s surveillance video.

“The suspect was taken into custody by LPD detectives without incident and was cooperative with the investigation,” Nelson said. “He admitted to the robberies and detectives conducted follow up search warrants on his residence for additional evidence.”

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for robbery.