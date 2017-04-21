In Memoriam: Mike Wilcox, longtime Edmonds Historical Museum volunteer

Mike Wilcox was born to Horton and Betty Wilcox Oct. 9, 1935, in Tacoma, Wash. and passed away on April 19, 2017. He was raised on Day Island and graduated from Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Wash. After high school he joined the Coast Guard and was stationed on a weather ship in the Mid Pacific, took classes at the community college and worked for Brown and Haley before going to work for Foss Maritime for 36 years.

He married Margaret Farrell in August 1976. They have lived in Edmonds for more than 40 years and enjoyed doing a variety of volunteer work in the community. Mike was on the Edmonds Historical Museum board for a number of years, and he and his wife were very involved with the Garden and Summer Markets. Mike also served on the League of Snohomish County Heritage Organization board, was a member of the Pacific Northwest Historians Guild, helped for many years at the Edmonds Arts Festival, Puget Sound Maritime Association and was the on-water race coordinator for the tugboat races during the Maritime Festival every May.

Mike enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. Some of his many adventurous trips included climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, skiing or touring in Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland and Alaska and a train trip across Canada, as well as many trips to Kauai. His love of water began while living on Day Island and continued all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; a brother, Ted Wilcox (Marlene), Seattle; sister, Pat Flynn, Tacoma; brother-in-law, Tom Farrell (Eileen); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Horton Wilcox.

A funeral mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 630 – 7th Ave. N. in Edmonds.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made to the Edmonds Historical Museum at 118 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA 98020, or to a community charity of your choice.