MTHS Principal Greg Schwab named new ESD assistant superintendent

Mountlake Terrace High School Principal Greg Schwab has been named the Edmonds School District’s new Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools.

Schwab made the announcement to MTHS staff during a meeting Friday. “I just can’t thank you all enough for an amazing 13 years,” he said.

Schwab was selected from a pool of three finalists. He will replace the district’s current Assistant Superintendent Patrick Murphy, who is leaving at the end of the school year to become Superintendent of the Olympia School District.

Schwab has been the MTHS principal since 2004. He also applied for the same assistant superintendent position in 2012, but the job was given to Murphy.

“It’s my plan to be involved with the transition, and to help with the hiring of a new principal,” Schwab told staff Friday.