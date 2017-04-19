Novelist Denise Frisino to speak at Friends of the Edmonds Library meeting April 27

Author Denise Frisino will be the speaker at the Friends of the Edmonds Library meeting Thursday, April 27 at the library’s upstairs Plaza Room, 650 Main St.

The group meets for coffee at 1 p.m., followed by the speaker at 1:30 p.m.

Frisino has been involved as an actress, writer, director, and producer, both on stage and in film. Now, she has turned to novel writing. Her first historical fiction, Whiskey Cove, was nominated for the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Award.

In her novel Orchids of War, the first of a two-part series, Frisino draws from her time spent living in San Francisco and Hawaii, plus years of interviews with men and women who served during World War II.

Admission is free. You can learn more about the Friends here.