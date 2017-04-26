Open house for new veterinary oncology center at Five Corners April 28

The Bridge Animal Referral Center (BARC) for veterinary oncology care is holding a public open house for its new Five Corners location from 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 28. Clients with their pets, children, neighbors and other members of the public are welcome to attend.

Owner Chelsea Tripp, DVM, described the center in an earlier story as “the Fred Hutch and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for pets.” It occupies 13,000 square feet in the Five Corners building that housed the former Red Apple Grocery and later Mieko’s and Vision Quest athletic clubs at 8401 Main St.