Pelindaba Lavender to hold grand opening April 22

The Pelindaba Lavender store, which recently opened in the former Nama’s Candy space at 102 5th Ave. N., will host a grand opening Saturday, April 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be lavender refreshments, lavender product sampling, special prizes and a grand prize drawing for a Lavender Spa Weekend at Willow Springs Retreat.

The gallery features lavender products handcrafted on Pelindaba’s organically certified lavender farm on San Juan Island, using the flowers and essential oils it grows and distills right on the farm.

According to a store announcement, lavender has more uses, and the longest recorded history of those uses, than any other plant known in the western world. “Pelindaba’s 200-plus product offerings represent the breadth of these personal care, therapeutic, culinary, household care, pet care, decorative and fragrant uses,” the announcement said.

“For me, a dream has come true,” said store owner Lisa Reddick, a long-time Edmonds resident. “Several years ago I visited Pelindaba Lavender and was overwhelmed with the vision, quality and experience. I knew this was something I wanted to bring to Edmonds.”

Pelindaba Lavender is an 18-year-old open space preservation project that has steadily developed into a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of lavender products handcrafted by local artisans.