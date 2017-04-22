Players past and present honored during Pacific Little League Day

Youth baseball and softball players, past and present, were in the spotlight Saturday at Lynndale Park during Pacific Little League Day.
Master of ceremonies and KING-TV reporter Chris Ingalls, himself the dad of a current Pacific Little League softball player, welcomed current teams as well as alumni during the annual Parade of Players.
Among the dignitaries recognized were M. Christopher Boyer of the Lynnwood City Council and Chris Fulford, principal of Lynndale Elementary School, which borders the Lynndale Park Little League field. Fulford also threw out the first pitch.
Ingalls also thanked the first responders from the City of Lynnwood Fire and Police Departments and Snohomish County Fire District 1 who were in attendance.
In addition, local winners of the Major League Baseball-sponsored Pitch, Hit and Run competition were honored. The winners now go on to sectionals, with a chance to advance to national finals during MLB All-Star Week.
Winners included the following:
Age 7/8
All-around: Greyson Blanco, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball
Pitch champion: Jackson Incrocci, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball
Hit champion: Greyson Blanco, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball
Run champion: Luke Titus, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball
Age 9/10
All-around: Levi Stark, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball
Pitch champion: Luke Boland and Levi Stark, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball
Hit champion: Cade Nelson, baseball; Elliott Beaky, softball
Run champion: Owen Fortune, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball
Age 11/12
All-around: Tristen Wheaton, baseball
Pitch champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball
Hit champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball
Run champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball
Age 13/14
All-around: Caden McCann, baseball
Pitch champion: Caden McCann, baseball
Hit champion: Louis Garton
Run champion: Caden McCann, baseball