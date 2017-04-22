Players past and present honored during Pacific Little League Day

60
0
1 of 22
5-year-old Blake Kressly of Lynnwood, who plays for the Hotroads T-Ball team, bites into some cotton candy Saturday morning.
Softball players take a break on the Lynndale Park swings prior to the official ceremonies.
A player tries his hand during the ball toss, one of several games set up around the park.
Young baseball pitchers throw off the mound.
The softball pitching mound was busy as well.
Glenn Ledbetter of Lynnwood VFW Post 1040 instructs youngsters in the presentation of the colors. Ledbetter, who also plays the bugle, has been helping at the PLL event for many years.
Majors teammates from Edmonds' Harbor Square Athletic Club carry their sign during the Parade of Players.
A gust of wind almost took these balloons from the hands of players from the Lynnwood Grocery Outlet Majors team.
Porter and York Minors baseball players head onto the field.
The Dodgers from the 89er's league.
Alley Cats from Rookies softball.
Mighty Mermaids Rookies softball teammates.
The A's from the Farm baseball league are ready to go.
Players receive high-fives from other teams as they take their place on the field.
The Reds from the Farm league.
The T-Ball Lugnuts.
Pacific Little League has three Challenger teams for special needs players: Heroes, Phoenix and Stingers.
Pacific Little League President Brad Sturgill welcomes the crowd.
Emcee Chris Ingalls introduces Lynnwood City Councilmember M. Christopher Boyer and Lynndale Elementary Principal Chris Fulford.
Lynnwood police officers in attendance came on the field to be recognized.
Lynndale Principal Chris Fulford throws out the first pitch.
Alumni from various years were recognized, including the 2016 team that advanced to the Northwest Regionals.

Youth baseball and softball players, past and present, were in the spotlight Saturday at Lynndale Park during Pacific Little League Day.

Master of ceremonies and KING-TV reporter Chris Ingalls, himself the dad of a current Pacific Little League softball player, welcomed current teams as well as alumni during the annual Parade of Players.

Among the dignitaries recognized were M. Christopher Boyer of the Lynnwood City Council and Chris Fulford, principal of Lynndale Elementary School, which borders the Lynndale Park Little League field. Fulford also threw out the first pitch.

Ingalls also thanked the first responders from the City of Lynnwood Fire and Police Departments and Snohomish County Fire District 1 who were in attendance.

In addition, local winners of the Major League Baseball-sponsored Pitch, Hit and Run competition were honored. The winners now go on to sectionals, with a chance to advance to national finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Winners included the following:

Age 7/8

All-around: Greyson Blanco, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Pitch champion: Jackson Incrocci, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Hit champion: Greyson Blanco, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Run champion: Luke Titus, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Age 9/10

All-around: Levi Stark, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball

Pitch champion: Luke Boland and Levi Stark, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball

Hit champion: Cade Nelson, baseball; Elliott Beaky, softball

Run champion: Owen Fortune, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball

Age 11/12

All-around: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Pitch champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Hit champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Run champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Age 13/14

All-around: Caden McCann, baseball

Pitch champion: Caden McCann, baseball

Hit champion: Louis Garton

Run champion: Caden McCann, baseball

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here