Players past and present honored during Pacific Little League Day

Youth baseball and softball players, past and present, were in the spotlight Saturday at Lynndale Park during Pacific Little League Day.

Master of ceremonies and KING-TV reporter Chris Ingalls, himself the dad of a current Pacific Little League softball player, welcomed current teams as well as alumni during the annual Parade of Players.

Among the dignitaries recognized were M. Christopher Boyer of the Lynnwood City Council and Chris Fulford, principal of Lynndale Elementary School, which borders the Lynndale Park Little League field. Fulford also threw out the first pitch.

Ingalls also thanked the first responders from the City of Lynnwood Fire and Police Departments and Snohomish County Fire District 1 who were in attendance.

In addition, local winners of the Major League Baseball-sponsored Pitch, Hit and Run competition were honored. The winners now go on to sectionals, with a chance to advance to national finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Winners included the following:

Age 7/8

All-around: Greyson Blanco, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Pitch champion: Jackson Incrocci, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Hit champion: Greyson Blanco, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Run champion: Luke Titus, baseball; Haizley Stark, softball

Age 9/10

All-around: Levi Stark, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball

Pitch champion: Luke Boland and Levi Stark, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball

Hit champion: Cade Nelson, baseball; Elliott Beaky, softball

Run champion: Owen Fortune, baseball; Aliah Karl, softball

Age 11/12

All-around: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Pitch champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Hit champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Run champion: Tristen Wheaton, baseball

Age 13/14

All-around: Caden McCann, baseball

Pitch champion: Caden McCann, baseball

Hit champion: Louis Garton

Run champion: Caden McCann, baseball