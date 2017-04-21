Portion of 236th Street SW to be closed April 24-28 for Madrona walkway construction

The City of Edmonds said it will close 236th Street to through traffic between Highway 104 and 92nd Ave from Monday, April 24 to Friday April 28.

Residents who live on this section of 236th Street will be able to access their homes, although access will be difficult at times and delays are highly likely, especially during the working hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, the city said. Residents should allow extra time when leaving or entering the closure area. Anyone wishing to pass through this area will be required to use the detour as noted on the map above.

The street closure is necessary for construction of the new sidewalk and pavement on 236th Street west of State Route 104. Construction is expected to be completed by June.