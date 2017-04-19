Prep baseball: Hawks shut out Mavs 7-0

1 of 3

A pair of Mountlake Terrace pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout Tuesday as the Hawks defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks 7-0 in a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Hawks’ starter Jared Maxfield pitched six innings, gave up just one hit, struck out 10 and walked just one to earn the victory; Mathew Johnson took over in the seventh inning and struck out all three Mavericks batters he faced to close out the game.

Markus Ward picked up the only Mavericks’ hit – a single – in the contest.

Nine different Hawks got hits off Meadowdale starter Aaron Chester and reliever Nate Monillas. Jonathan Kumai had a two-RBI single as a part of Terrace’s six-run fifth inning.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday, April 19 — this time at Meadowdale High School — to close out their two-game series; first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Apr. 18

Meadowdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

Terrace 0 1 0 0 6 0 x — 7 12 1

Winning pitcher: Jared Maxfield (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Aaron Chester (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 4-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-6 overall; Mountlake Terrace 7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-6 overall

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Wednesday, April 19, 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski