Prep boys soccer: Hawks shut out Warriors 2-0

1 of 5
Edmonds-Woodway Warriors' Lucas Teklemariam (right) battles Mountlake Terrace's Benjamin Forder for possession of the ball Friday at Edmonds-Stadium. (All photos by Jonah Wallace)
E-W's Logen Gendron (center) looks to get through traffic during the Hawks-Warriors clash at Edmonds Stadium.
The Warriors' Armon Tenaw (center) is surrounded by Hawks in a Wesco League match played Friday at Edmonds Stadium.
E-W's Simon Ghebreamiak looks for options with the ball during the Warriors' match against Mountlake Terrace Friday at Edmonds Stadium.
The Warriors' Cameron Cohn puts a boot to the ball Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys soccer team jumped out to an early two-goal lead and then cruised to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Friday at Edmonds District Stadium.

Terrace scored twice in the first 25 minutes to take control of the match. After the Hawks’ Bobby Stoyanov was fouled in the 18-yard box by the Warriors’ Sebastian Olson, Sam Polevoy calmly put a penalty shot into the lower left-hand corner of the goal to give Terrace a 1-0 lead at the 11-minute mark.

Then in the 25th minute, Stoyanov scored on a scorching shot from 18 yards out into the side netting to give Terrace the 2-0 lead.

Both teams had more opportunities to score throughout the match. Terrace and E-W each banged a shot off their opponents’ crossbar during the first 10 minutes of the contest; the Warriors’ Kyle Aure also bounced a 12-yard shot off the crossbar in the second half.

With the victory, the Hawks’ raised their Wesco League record to 8-3-0 and remained tied for second place in the league standings; the Warriors fell to 7-3-1 and fourth place in league.

Prep Boys Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Apr. 28

Edmonds-Woodway                       0
Mountlake Terrace              2

Goal scorers:
Sam Polevoy (Mountlake Terrace) on a penalty kick in the 11th minute
Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Gavin Scott, in the 25th minute

Yellow cards:
Nate Cockbain (Mountlake Terrace) in the 60th minute
Njaka Jammeh (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 63th minute
Kyle Aure (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 65th minute

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-6-2 overall; Mountlake Terrace 8-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-4 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

 

