Prep boys soccer: Hawks shut out Warriors 2-0

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys soccer team jumped out to an early two-goal lead and then cruised to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Friday at Edmonds District Stadium.

Terrace scored twice in the first 25 minutes to take control of the match. After the Hawks’ Bobby Stoyanov was fouled in the 18-yard box by the Warriors’ Sebastian Olson, Sam Polevoy calmly put a penalty shot into the lower left-hand corner of the goal to give Terrace a 1-0 lead at the 11-minute mark.

Then in the 25th minute, Stoyanov scored on a scorching shot from 18 yards out into the side netting to give Terrace the 2-0 lead.

Both teams had more opportunities to score throughout the match. Terrace and E-W each banged a shot off their opponents’ crossbar during the first 10 minutes of the contest; the Warriors’ Kyle Aure also bounced a 12-yard shot off the crossbar in the second half.

With the victory, the Hawks’ raised their Wesco League record to 8-3-0 and remained tied for second place in the league standings; the Warriors fell to 7-3-1 and fourth place in league.

Prep Boys Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Apr. 28

Edmonds-Woodway 0

Mountlake Terrace 2

Goal scorers :

Sam Polevoy (Mountlake Terrace) on a penalty kick in the 11th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Gavin Scott, in the 25th minute

Yellow cards :

Nate Cockbain (Mountlake Terrace) in the 60th minute

Njaka Jammeh (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 63th minute

Kyle Aure (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 65th minute

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-6-2 overall; Mountlake Terrace 8-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-4 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School