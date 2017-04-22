Prep softball: Panthers defeat Warriors 8-2

1 of 4

Edmonds-Woodway’s softball team kept it close early, but consecutive two-run tallies in the third, fourth and fifth innings from visiting Snohomish was too much to overcome as the Warriors fell to the leaders of the Wesco 3A north, 8-2 on Friday afternoon.

Panther ace Bailey Greenlee limited the Warriors to three hits, none before the sixth inning. The loss, E-W’s second in a row, drops the Warriors into third place in the 3A south. The Warriors (8-3 league) travel to Stanwood Tuesday ahead of their match-up with rival Mountlake Terrace on Thursday.