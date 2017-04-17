Prep track: Edmonds School District athletes set personal bests at Terrace Invite

118
0

Taking advantage of the perfect weather conditions, a number of Edmonds School District student athletes set personal bests at the Terrace Invite Saturday, April 15 at Edmonds District Stadium.

Track and field athletes from Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace High Schools were among the participants from 25 area high schools that competed in the meet, making it one of the largest of the year in Snohomish County.

Meadowdale sophomore Raymond Free set a personal record of 20-4 to win the long jump competition, seven inches further than his closest competition. Mavericks’ teammate Peter Wick won the triple jump with an effort of 41-10.50; Free finished second with a 41-00.

In the javelin, Mountlake Terrace’s Brandon Bach threw a personal best of 172-08, good for second place in the competition behind event winner Tucker Jensen of Blaine.

On the girls side, Edmonds-Woodway’s Allyson Ely easily captured the pole vault top spot with a personal records of 12-00, 18 inches better than second place Skylar Walston of Sehome.

Sehome won the boys’ team title with 75.5 points; squads from the Northwest Conference took the top four spots in the boys’ team competition.

Lake Washington grabbed the girls’ team title with 80.5 points.

To see all the results from the 2017 Terrace Invite, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=286944#483.

Prep Track: 2017 Terrace Invite, Apr. 15

Boys team scores:
1. Sehome                                                  75.5
2. Lynden Christian                                   59
3. Blaine                                                      51.5
4. Burlington-Edison                                 47.5
5. Meadowdale                                          43
6. Archbishop Murphy                               42.5
7. Lake Washington                                  40.5
8. Stanwood                                               40
9. Bainbridge                                              38
10. Lummi                                                    36
11. Sequim                                                   34.5
12. Squalicum                                              22
13. Kingston                                                 20
14. Mountlake Terrace                                18.25
15. Ballard                                                    17.25
16. Marysville-Getchell                               16.5
17. South Whidbey                                      14
18. (tie) Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)   13
18. (tie) South Kitsap                                  13
20. Everett                                                     9
21. (tie) North Mason                                  5
21. (tie) University Prep                              5
23. Juanita                                                    2

Girls team scores:
1. Lake Washington                                  80.5
2. Bainbridge                                              67
3. Squalicum                                              64
4. Stanwood                                               56.5
5. (tie) Ballard                                             49.5
5. (tie) Marysville-Getchell                        49.5
7. Sehome                                                  47
8. South Whidbey                                      42
9. Everett                                                     41.5
10. Burlington-Edison                                37
11. Lynden Christian                                  33
12. South Kitsap                                          25
13. Juanita                                                    17.5
14. North Mason                                          16
15. Archbishop Murphy                               12
16. Blaine                                                      11
17. (tie) Edmonds-Woodway                    10
17. (tie) Mountlake Terrace                        10
19. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)                       9
20. Kingston                                                 8.5
21. (tie) University Prep                              6
21. (tie) Meadowdale                                  6
23. Sequim                                                   3.5

Next meets:
Meadowdale versus Marysville-Getchell, Oak Harbor, Thursday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. at QuilCeda Stadium in Marysville
Edmonds-Woodway versus Arlington, Marysville-Pilchuck, Thursday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. at Arlington High School

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here