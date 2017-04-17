Prep track: Edmonds School District athletes set personal bests at Terrace Invite

Taking advantage of the perfect weather conditions, a number of Edmonds School District student athletes set personal bests at the Terrace Invite Saturday, April 15 at Edmonds District Stadium.

Track and field athletes from Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace High Schools were among the participants from 25 area high schools that competed in the meet, making it one of the largest of the year in Snohomish County.

Meadowdale sophomore Raymond Free set a personal record of 20-4 to win the long jump competition, seven inches further than his closest competition. Mavericks’ teammate Peter Wick won the triple jump with an effort of 41-10.50; Free finished second with a 41-00.

In the javelin, Mountlake Terrace’s Brandon Bach threw a personal best of 172-08, good for second place in the competition behind event winner Tucker Jensen of Blaine.

On the girls side, Edmonds-Woodway’s Allyson Ely easily captured the pole vault top spot with a personal records of 12-00, 18 inches better than second place Skylar Walston of Sehome.

Sehome won the boys’ team title with 75.5 points; squads from the Northwest Conference took the top four spots in the boys’ team competition.

Lake Washington grabbed the girls’ team title with 80.5 points.

To see all the results from the 2017 Terrace Invite, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=286944#483.

Prep Track: 2017 Terrace Invite, Apr. 15

Boys team scores :

1. Sehome 75.5

2. Lynden Christian 59

3. Blaine 51.5

4. Burlington-Edison 47.5

5. Meadowdale 43

6. Archbishop Murphy 42.5

7. Lake Washington 40.5

8. Stanwood 40

9. Bainbridge 38

10. Lummi 36

11. Sequim 34.5

12. Squalicum 22

13. Kingston 20

14. Mountlake Terrace 18.25

15. Ballard 17.25

16. Marysville-Getchell 16.5

17. South Whidbey 14

18. (tie) Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 13

18. (tie) South Kitsap 13

20. Everett 9

21. (tie) North Mason 5

21. (tie) University Prep 5

23. Juanita 2

Girls team scores :

1. Lake Washington 80.5

2. Bainbridge 67

3. Squalicum 64

4. Stanwood 56.5

5. (tie) Ballard 49.5

5. (tie) Marysville-Getchell 49.5

7. Sehome 47

8. South Whidbey 42

9. Everett 41.5

10. Burlington-Edison 37

11. Lynden Christian 33

12. South Kitsap 25

13. Juanita 17.5

14. North Mason 16

15. Archbishop Murphy 12

16. Blaine 11

17. (tie) Edmonds-Woodway 10

17. (tie) Mountlake Terrace 10

19. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 9

20. Kingston 8.5

21. (tie) University Prep 6

21. (tie) Meadowdale 6

23. Sequim 3.5