Prep track and field: E-W’s Keyes wins discus at Lake Washington Invitational

Track and field student athletes from the Edmonds School District were in competition at two separate area meets on Saturday, with the boys at the Shoreline Invitational and the girls at the Lake Washington Girls Invitational in Kirkland.

Two discus throwers led the way for local student athletes at the two meets. Lynnwood Royal Harris Cutuk won the discus crown at the Shoreline Invitational with a toss of 159-06; E-W’s Vernice Keyes took the discus top spot at the Lake Washington Girls Invitational with a personal-best effort of 138-07.

Athletes from 83 schools competed at the Shoreline Invitational, with Bonney Lake winning the team championship; 72 teams participated in the Lake Washington event, with Curtis taking home the team title.

To view all the results from the Shoreline Invitational, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=286969#483; to see all the results from the Lake Washington Girls Invitational, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=287641#483.

Prep Boys Track: Edmonds School District teams at the Shoreline Invitational, Apr. 29

Boys’ team scores (Edmonds School District teams)

9. (tie) Edmonds-Woodway 23

23. Lynnwood 11

57. (tie) Mountlake Terrace 3

Top ten finishes (Edmonds School District student athletes)

Harris Cutuk (Lynnwood), 1st place in the discus, 159-06

Edmonds-Woodway distance medley relay team (Dylan Hartono, Zach Krumroy, Grant Christian, Lucas Lacambra), 2nd place, 10:54.43

Matthew Park (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 1600 meters, 4:18.30

Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 1600 meters, 4:33.60

Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 7th place in the javelin, 155-02

Eli Edwards (Lynnwood), 8th place in the 110 hurdles, 15.78

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th place in the 300 meter hurdles, 41.82

Patrick Milam (Mountlake Terrace), 8th place in the pole vault, 12-06.00

Maxim Vengrovski (Edmonds-Woodway), 9th place in the high jump, 5-10.00

Harris Cutuk (Lynnwood), 9th place in the shot put, 44-08.25

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 9th place in the long jump, 20-07.75

Eli Edwards (Lynnwood), 10th place in the 300 meter hurdles, 42.13

Payton Love (Mountlake Terrace), 10th place in the shot put

Prep Girls Track: Edmonds School District teams at the Lake Washington Girls Invitational, April 29

Girls’ team scores (Edmonds School District teams)

4. Edmonds-Woodway 32

26. (tie) Lynnwood 11