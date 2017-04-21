Prepare for traffic delays into Seattle Sunday

On Sunday morning, April 23, southbound I-5 into Seattle will be reduced to two lanes from the University District into downtown between 5 and 10:30 a.m. The express lanes will open southbound at 8 a.m.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will use the lane closures to perform deck repairs on the Ship Canal Bridge.

At the same time, the City of Seattle will close the on-ramp from Northeast 50th Street to southbound I-5 in order to clean up trash and debris along the freeway. Travelers must use the Northeast 45th Street on-ramp to access southbound I-5.