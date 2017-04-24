Recommended Reads: ‘Past Crimes’ a heart-pounding thriller set in Seattle

Past Crimes by Glen Erik Hamilton

This novel is the first in the Van Shaw Thriller series. Take a deep breath when you open the cover, because you’ll find yourself deep in action right from start to end. Van is now an Army Ranger serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was raised in Seattle by his grandfather. Now 10 years estranged, his grandfather has asked him to come home.

Van’s welcome home is extraordinary. He finds his grandfather bleeding out on the floor from a gunshot wound to his head. And now Van is suddenly in the midst of break-ins, thefts, attempted murder, then he’s suspected and chased by police, and threatened by others. The chase and Van’s investigation is on, and one of the best parts of being a reader along for this wild ride is that this novel is all written from Van’s perspective, giving you a front row seat in real time. You’ll feel your heart pound as you walk down the dark alley with Van, trying to sneak past the bad guys knowing you have nothing but your wits for defense against their weapons. And that’s just one of the chills he shares with you.

His grandfather is not your typical relative; at least I don’t think so. He had some interesting friends and followed some questionable pursuits. Putting together the clues to find out what’s happened and who’s behind it is mesmerizing and suspenseful.

Skillfully laced throughout the novel are some of Van’s memories of his unusual youth growing up in Seattle. Some memories include his friends and some are with his grandfather, and it’s a wonderful way to entertain while giving the reader valuable insights into Van’s personality.

This award winning, best-selling author knows a lot about the Seattle area. He grew up aboard a sailboat in the Seattle area, and spent much time around the islands of the Pacific Northwest. He now lives in Burbank, Calif. with his family but left his heart in Seattle and visits frequently.

You’ll be intrigued to find how past crimes can sneak up on you, and influence your present. They can even be part of a chance at a future. I can’t wait to pick up the sequel Hard Cold Winter available in paperback in May, and I’m looking forward to the newest in the series Every Day Above Ground available July 25.

— By Wendy Kendall

