Reminder: City’s Dayton Street Plaza to be dedicated April 5

The public is invited to join the City of Edmonds at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 to dedicate Edmonds’ newest downtown park, Dayton Street Plaza. The small park includes a seat wall, artist designed hardscape inlay by Edmonds artist Darlene McLellan, an interactive rainstick and a temporary public art installation by Mona T. Smiley-Fairbanks.

The Dayton Street Plaza is located at 200 2nd Ave. S., on the north end of the former Public Works building. The facility is currently home to various city work areas and two tenants — ArtWorks and Driftwood Players Rehearsal Annex.

The project was supported by the following private donors: Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, Hubbard Family Foundation, Edmonds in Bloom, and the Peggy Pritchard Olson Donor Fund.