Reminder: Congresswoman Jayapal to hold town hall meeting in Shoreline April 18

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will hold four town halls in April throughout Washington’s 7th District, including one in Shoreline.

These meetings are a continuation of a series of town halls that began in March and will extend throughout the year. At the events, Jayapal will discuss her work in Congress and take questions from constituents.

Town Hall in Shoreline

Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Shoreline Community College

16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline