Reminder: Congresswoman Jayapal to hold town hall meeting in Shoreline April 18

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will hold four town halls in April throughout Washington’s 7th District, including one in Shoreline.
These meetings are a continuation of a series of town halls that began in March and will extend throughout the year. At the events, Jayapal will discuss her work in Congress and take questions from constituents.
Town Hall in Shoreline
Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline
Free parking evenings and weekends
Facebook linkWashington’s 7th District encompasses most of Seattle, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Edmonds, Woodway, Esperance, and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.
Elected in 2016, Jayapal serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. She is also the Vice Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee.