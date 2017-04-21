Reminder: 2017 Creative Age Festival of Edmonds set for April 29

CAFE Festival

Saturday, April 29

Edmonds Senior Center

220 Railroad Ave.

The second annual Creative Age Festival of Edmonds will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Edmonds Senior Center.

The event features one of Seattle’s top motivational speakers, Dr. Gloria Burgess, president of Jazz, Inc., and the debut of “CAFE Soirée” – a lively, hosted waterfront happy hour reception with live music. CAFE encourages individuals to stay creative, active, fulfilled and engaged by participating in a day of entertainment, education, activities and fun.

On Saturday, April 29, CAFE will offer a full day of 25 classes and activities to choose from, as well as a mid-day performance by Silver Kite’s Intergenerational Theater Company. Following Burgess’ keynote event, CAFE will culminate in “CAFE Soirée” ub Edmonds Senior Center Waterfront Room at sunset, featuring a live performance by renowned Northwest saxophonist Richard Cole and The Richard Cole Group.

CAFE 2017 workshop topics include: visual and performing arts, exercise, nutrition, brain health, literary arts, travel, community engagement, technology, and volunteerism. The classes and activities will include, in addition to Dr. Gloria Burgess:

Feng Shui for Wellness (Diane Easley)

Watercolor with Pencils (Denise Cole)

Making Sense of Our Polarized Nation (Dr. Anu Taranath)

Memoir-Style Writing (Janette Turner)

Life Reimagined (Dori Gillam)

Traveling with a Mobile Device (Kevin Williams, Rick Steves’ Europe)

Travel as a Volunteer (Joyce Major)

Getting Started with Birding (Burt Guttman)

Hands-on Photography (Diana Scheel)

Cider and Cheese Pairing (Steve Kaiser, Core Hero Hard Cider)

The Phoenix Theatre (Debra Rich Gettleman)

Rain Gardens and Creating Wildlife in Your Backyard (Kate Riley)

Plant Art for Personal Enjoyment (Linda Toccoli)

The Poetry of Food (Monda Van Hollebeke)

Complimentary InBody Fitness Analysis by Harbor Square Athletic Club

The festival is designed to empower retirement-age and other individuals to learn techniques, skills, and activities and forge new relationships to enhance their lives. With a holistic ensemble of classes that promote health and well-being through physical and mental vitality, creative expression, and social connection, CAFE will galvanize people to act on their desire to become and to ‘Stay CAFE’:

Creative—Adopt new skills that bolster imaginative, artistic, and innovative action

Active—Embrace lifestyle choices to become active in health and wellness activities

Fulfilled—Pursue meaningful efforts that nurture personal, family, and societal improvement

Engaged—Participate in endeavors that strengthen civic and interpersonal connections

For tickets, registration, event and sponsor information, and to meet the CAFE team, visit www.creativeagefestival.org.