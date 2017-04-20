Reminder: Earth Day work party planned for Edmonds’ Hutt Park April 22

Looking for a way to make a difference in your community on Earth Day? Join your friends and neighbors to help remove English ivy in Hutt Park, one of the last remaining patches of old-growth forest in our region. Hutt Park boasts some of the tallest trees in Edmonds, a few of which are estimated to be more than 600-700 years old.

According to a City of Edmonds announcement, English ivy has taken root throughout Hutt Park, threatening its long-term sustainability. Removing ivy is the first step toward restoring the park’s native ecosystem by clearing space for native plantings. During the event, participants can tour the park with a Discovery Programs Naturalist to learn what makes old-growth forests — and Hutt Park in particular — so unique.

Bring work gloves and dress for the weather, as this event will happen rain or shine. Some tools will be provided, but bring cutting and digging tools if you have them. All ages are welcome. Event is free and open to the public.

Hutt Park is located in the Seaview neighborhood at 187th Street Southwest and 94th Avenue West. Street parking is available in the neighborhood surrounding the east side of the park (please be considerate of the residents). Participants sign in at the 187th Street Southwest entrance, where they will be directed to a work area. For more information, call 425-771-0227.