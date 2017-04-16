Reminder: Edmonds Senior Center to present Advanced Care Planning seminar April 17

A free Your Life, Your Wishes Advanced Care Planning seminar is scheduled for the Edmonds Senior Center on Monday, April 17, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Learn how your values and beliefs can guide our personal choices regarding medical care, how to select the best person to speak for you in the event that you are unable to speak for yourself, what life-sustaining treatments may be offered to you at the end of life and the pros and cons of each treatment. Also, learn what forms you need to fill out and share with your doctor to document your choices. Material is provided.

For more information, call Michelle Reitan, MSW at 425-774-5555, ext 105.