Reminder: Forum on low-income housing set for Edmonds April 24

A forum on local low-income housing needs is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, 650 Main St. It is sponsored by the Edmonds Housing Instability Coalition in cooperation with the City of Edmonds.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a panel discussion about needs and trends in housing for low-income households. The moderator will be Mark Smith, executive director of Housing Consortium of Everett and Snohomish County.

Panelists will include Chris Collier, program manager at Alliance for Housing Affordability of Snohomish County; Mary Anne Dillion-Bryant, regional director at YWCA Snohomish County; and Elizabeth Kohl, director of social services at Housing Hope.

Shane Hope, Development Services Director for the City of Edmonds, will also be present to provide information on low-income housing in Edmonds. She has noted that low-income households include many people who have jobs or other resources but who struggle to have enough monthly income to afford today’s housing costs.

The Edmonds Housing Instability Coalition is a local, community-based volunteer group dedicated to bringing awareness of the need for low-income housing in Edmonds.