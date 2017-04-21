Reminder: Josh Thompson to kick off campaign for Edmonds City Council April 23

Edmonds City Council candidate Josh Thompson is officially launching his campaign for the Position 1 seat now held by Kristiana Johnson. The event will run from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

A 16-year Edmonds resident, for the past five years Thompson has served as legislative aide to Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Prior to that, he was general manager at The Ruins, a private dining club in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Thompson holds a master’s degree in policy studies and bachelor’s degrees in political science and English from the University of Washington. On his campaign website, he notes that he has been a community activist for almost 15 years, as well as serving on the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee.

“I hope everyone who cares about Edmonds can attend the kickoff,” he said in announcing the April 23 event. “My wife and I have lived in Edmonds for 16 years, purchasing a home that has now been in her family for 53 years. I want to help make Edmonds the best it can be – to keep it a great place to raise a family and start a small business.”

For more information, visit www.thompsonforedmonds.com