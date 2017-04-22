Reminder: Leadership Snohomish County hosting racial equity forum in Lynnwood April 28

Leadership Snohomish County is sponsoring an all-day forum, “Step Up: Understanding and Implementing Racial Equity,” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Lynnwood Convention Center

The non-partisan, community-wide forum will convene decision makers in all sectors for workshops and presentations on incorporating a racial equity lens for training, hiring, policy development, health and other areas.

Goals for the day include:

· Facilitating understanding of the impact of racial inequities and how institutional and structural racism affects our workplaces and communities

· Building personal, organizational, and institutional skills and commitment to racial equity

· Strengthening alliances

· Sharing promising practices and increase cultural competency

· Giving attendees tools to begin to develop and implement policies and practices that promote racial equity for all people in our community

In the morning keynote, Dr. Caprice Hollins of Cultures Connecting will discuss the research on implicit bias and propose alternative ways of thinking. Breakout session topics include hiring a diverse workforce, understanding health equity, increasing media literacy and building communities of trust.

“Make time to join us,” said Kevin McKay, Leadership Snohomish County board president and vice president for finance and operations at Edmonds Community College. “Nationally-recognized leaders will share their very valuable insight, experience, and strategies to elevate education for all. Be a participant in this important mission.”

Admission to the event is free with advance registration, now open at www.leadershipsc.org.

Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W.