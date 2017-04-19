Reminder: Players young and old invited to Pacific Little League Day April 22

Pacific Little League invites community members to Lynndale Park on Saturday, April 22 for a day of fun celebrating the league and its “alumni.”

PLL baseball, softball and t-ball players, coaches and volunteers — past and present — are invited to Little League Day. Anyone who has played with the league since its founding in 1965 is encouraged to attend.

There will be time for old teammates to reconnect and reminisce, as well as baseball-themed games for the kids. A barbecue lunch will be available for purchase.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. The Parade of Players and Ceremony begins at 11 a.m.