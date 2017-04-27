Reminder: Save the Frogs Day celebration at Edmonds Demo Garden April 29

In celebration of National Save the Frogs Day, the Edmonds Demo Garden is having a special Edmonds Save the Frogs Day this Saturday, April 29 from 1-3 p.m. with Edmonds’ own Frog Lady Thayer Cueter.

Cueter, founder of Just Frogs Toads Too Foundation and Pacific Northwest FrogWatchUSA Chapter Coordinator, will share her knowledge about our local frogs, their habitat and how to have a frog-friendly backyard.

This family-friendly event is free and open to all. No registration is necessary — just come to the Demo Garden at 1 p.m. at the Willow Creek Hatchery, located at 95 Pine Street on the northwest corner of Pine and Edmonds Way. Parking is on Pine Street; those with limited mobility may use the small hatchery parking area down the driveway.

For more information see www.pilchuckaudubon.org, email garden@pilchuckaudubon.org

or call 435-478-9383.