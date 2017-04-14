Reminder: Two Easter egg hunts to choose from in Edmonds April 15

Edmonds residents have two free Easter egg hunts to choose from on Saturday, April 15.

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is sponsoring its annual event at Frances Anderson Field, 700 Main St., at 10 a.m. The event, for ages 3 to 10, will include three separate age group sections: 3-4 years olds, 5,6, and 7 year olds, and 8,9 and 10 year olds. There will be prize numbers in some eggs in each section.

The Easter Bunny will be there to greet the children and be available for pictures. Snohomish County Fire District 1 will attend and all are welcome to visit the fire engine staff and tour the truck.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club will be collecting non-perishable food for the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition, and encourages everyone to bring a food item if possible. More information at www.daybreakersrotary.com/easter-egg-hunt.php.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Edmonds Lutheran Church also begins at 10 a.m. and includes more than 15,000 candy-filled eggs spread out over the church’s 4-acre campus.

Children’s entertainment and refreshments will be provided, and there will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Learn more at thegreathunt.edmondslutheran.org

Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th. Ave. W.