Reminder: New location for May 6 Floretum Garden Club Plant Sale

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale takes place Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, at a new location this year — Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.in Edmonds.

The club’s experienced gardeners will offer locally-grown perennials, bulbs, herbs, annuals and shrubs, all at unbelievably low prices. There will also be a boutique of garden-related art, pots, vases, tools and crafts. Attendees are advised to come early for the best selection.

Proceeds from the Floretum plant sale fund scholarships for horticultural students. For more information, visit www.edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org