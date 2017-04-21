Scene in Edmonds: Marvel-ous new development coming

Plans to transform the Mar-Vel Marble corner on Edmonds’ Main Street and Second Avenue are posted on site. The posted permit application states the “design is for a new two story building over a one level underground garage. The ground floor will include an art institute with space for artists to create art and a gallery for their art to be displayed. There will also be a café with indoor and outdoor seating. The second level will include more artist spaces and three 2 bedroom apartments.”

For more information, see the posted sign or visit City of Edmonds Development Services Department.