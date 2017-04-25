Scene in Edmonds: Rotary Noon Club packages snacks for homeless students

The Rotary Club of Edmonds April 22 worked to package snacks for Washington Kids in Transition’s after-school bus snack program. Club members packed 28 bins, each holding about 75 bags for a total of 2,100 snacks, which will serve the program for two weeks. The snacks are distributed by the bus drivers who transport homeless kids.

For more information visit www.washingtonkidsintransition.org, email washingtonkidsintransition@gmail.com or call Director Kim Gorney at 206-697-3385

For information on Rotary Club of Edmonds visit www.edmondsnoonrotary.com

Submitted by Carol Kinney, Secretary Rotary Club of Edmonds