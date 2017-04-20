Scene in Edmonds: Science fair fun at Edmonds Heights K-12

1 of 7

Edmonds Heights K-12 hosted a Science Fair Wednesday, with students, parents, staff and local organizations coming together to showcase work and offer engaging science explorations for all.

Edmonds Heights science teacher Erin Zackey offered appreciation to the following organizations for participating in the event:

– Quiet Heart Wilderness School

– NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Lab

– UW Women in Chemical Science

– North Seattle Rock club

– UW Earth and Space Research

– Orca Network

“We are thankful that we live in a region rich with scientists working hard, and willing to share of their time and energy educating young people, and the rest of us too,” she said.