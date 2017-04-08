Scene in Edmonds: Lavender store soft opening

Folks in the know stopped in on Saturday at Pelindaba Lavender for the shop’s soft opening in the former Nama’s Candy Store space on Edmonds’ 5th Avenue North. Shoppers got a preview of the grand opening coming on April 22 in the redecorated space that now features dark walls, natural material finishes, and the perfume of the shop’s signature herb, lavender.

Items available include anti-microbial washes, therapeutic oils, lotions, candles, and sweet and savory treats, all made with organic lavender flowers and distilled essential oil from the company’s San Juan Island farm. See the website here for more details and stop by the Edmonds shop starting Earth Day, April 22.