Schindler takes on new role with veteran, military family organization

Edmonds resident Mike Schindler, who writes the Edmonds Military Wire column for My Edmonds News, has joined the Institute for Veteran and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University as Program Manager of Community Engagement & Innovation, the university announced.

In his role, Schindler is responsible for fostering relationships with community agencies that provide services to veterans, service members and military families in Washington state, particularly with WAServes, the most recent addition to the IVMF’s AmericaServes network.

“I’m excited to welcome Mike Schindler as our newest program manager leading efforts

to help our communities evolve their approaches to serve America’s military-connected

families,” said Colonel (Ret.) Jim McDonough, Managing Director of Programs and

Services. “It’s rare to find someone with Mike’s background and experience. He brings

unreserved expertise in the military and veteran arena and deep ties to the Washington

State community.”

A former U.S. Navy veteran, Schindler is founder and CEO of Operation Military

Families, an Edmonds-based veteran services organization that works to support and empower veterans within the community with programs tackling homelessness through employment, financial stability and supporting home ownership.

“It is an honor to join the IVMF in this capacity,” Schindler said. “I have spent much

of my career on community support for veterans. I look forward to touching the lives of

more military and veteran families through the IVMF and WAServes network.”

Schindler has over 20 years of experience in project management, coaching, and executive experience working in and with the military, startups, federal and state agencies, nonprofits, universities and Fortune 500 companies. In addition to his Military Wire column, he writes for a number of national publications, and has written extensively on maintaining strong relationships during military deployments and careers post-transition, including authoring two books: “Operation Military Family: How Military Couples are Fighting to Preserve their Marriages,” and “U.S. Veterans in the Workforce: Why the 7 Percent are America’s Greatest Asset.” He is also a military and veterans affairs contributor to Q13 KCPQ).