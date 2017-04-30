Scholarships available to college students enrolled in residential construction programs

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties is offering $30,000 in scholarship funds to college/trade/technical school students of sophomore to senior status enrolled in residential construction-related programs. The application deadline is May 8, 2017.

