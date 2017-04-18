Scriber Lake HS unveils student and volunteer gift of art

1 of 2

Kicking off National Public School Volunteer Week, Scriber Lake High School on April 17 hosted a “Big Reveal” of a volunteer gift of visual art.

The brainchild of staff member Calvin Frey, the dream mural became reality when volunteer and Edmonds artist Julie Perrine heard Frey “wishing out loud” to art teachers Liza Behrendt and Carla Rosebrook. Perrine marshaled myriad community art patrons, volunteers and friends — some from as far away as Nashville — to find funding and provide hands-on-help to complete the project.

Edmonds artist Mike O’Day worked side by side with Perrine and the students, offering his workshop to frame and finish the 300-plus-pound work of art. O’Day delivered the completed project to Scriber, where it was hung over spring break by school district maintenance engineers.

The unveiled tile mural artwork — a 3-foot-by-5-foot “tree” that now hangs inside the main entry — has deep roots in Scriber tradition, according to a school announcement. Rather than being assigned to grade-level homerooms for a year, Scriber students are accepted into “families” upon entry, where they stay with the same teacher and mixed-grade students for all the years they attend.

The “tree” boasts 12 sturdy branches representing each of the Scriber families. It replaces an older tradition of recognizing Scriber students who achieved at a high level as “star students.” Students would receive small tokens and recognition at quarterly assemblies, and their achievements were celebrated by personalized stars on a bulletin board.

“The tile mural replaces the bulletin board with more lasting and meaningful recognition,” the school announcement said. “Students will now add personalized leaves to ‘their’ branch of The SLHS Family Tree of Achievement, further honoring the lasting relationships the school builds and nurtures.”

Based in Edmonds, Scriber Lake High School is an admissions-based choice school serving about 220 students in the Edmonds School District.