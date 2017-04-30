Seattle commuters: May Day marches and rallies could cause delays

Commuters should plan ahead for Monday, as more than a dozen scheduled protests starting as early as 8:30 a.m. could cause delays.

May Day is shaping up like others in recent years, with a massive daytime march that historically has been mostly peaceful and the usual prospect of violence and vandalism in the evening, according to our online news partner the Seattle Times.

But there’s a major difference this year: the election of President Donald Trump.

Trump’s get-tough immigration policies are expected to add fuel to Monday’s 18th annual March for Workers and Immigrant Rights that begins with a rally at Judkins Park in South Seattle and concludes with the walk to Seattle Center.

While some events will be given permits, other non-permitted protests are anticipated, as with most years. Click here to read a more detailed explanation from the Seattle Times.

Bus service in and out of Seattle could also be affected by May Day activity.

Community Transit bus commuters can use the any of the following to keep up-to-date about bus service:

Visit communitytransit.org regularly for the latest Rider Alerts. Follow @MyCommTrans on Twitter.

Also note that BusFinder may not be accurate due to service interruptions that may occur.