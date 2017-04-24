Seeking just the right book? Check out the Edmonds Library’s Ongoing Book Sale

Looking for a fun and meaningful gift for Mother’s Day, or shopping on a budget for someone’s birthday? Want some music to enjoy during your spring cleaning, or to catch up on your favorite magazine? Ready to stock up on beach reads for summer? Want to refresh your recipes and meals with new cookbooks? What you need is a visit to the Ongoing Book Sale,where nothing is sold for over $5 – and it’s conveniently located at the Edmonds Library.

This spring, the Ongoing Book Sale at the Edmonds Library is growing books, readers and more. In its newly expanded space in the northeast corner by the library entrance, you’ll see more books, magazines, DVD’s, CDs, and audio books all on sale and calling to more eager browsers than ever.

This all-volunteer endeavor is energetically led by Judy Forgey and enthusiastically maintained by the team of 18 volunteers. This group happily calls their work a labor of love for the community. All proceeds from purchases of the donated inventory go directly to the library: Children’s programs, many adults’ programs, new desks, teen furniture, children’s computers and even new blinds.

The creative ideas from Judy and her team have led to great fun and imaginative ways to increase the popularity of the Friends of the Edmonds Library’s Ongoing Sale. Most recently sales have broken records, meaning good news for Edmonds Library donations. The most popular sections have been cookbooks, biographies, mysteries and histories. New sections to browse are Westerns, and the requested fine arts. Children’s board and picture books are also fast moving.

Saturdays seem to be the most popular times for parents and teachers, and rainy days also draw people in. The Ongoing Sale is open whenever the Edmonds Library is open. Donations can be given to the volunteer at the sale, or dropped off in the large wooden bin in the library lobby.

Be sure to stop by on May 7 to see the fun, new display – “Books to Movies,” featuring the books that have been made into movies. Are you ready for your close up?

— By Wendy Kendall