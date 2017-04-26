Shoreline CC to present program ‘Conflict in the South China Sea’ April 27

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, is presenting a program, “Conflict in the South China Sea,” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in Room 1010.

The guest moderator is Bill Center, Vice Admiral (retired) U.S. Navy

The South China Sea is a locus of competing territorial claims, and China its most vocal claimant. Despite rising international pressure, including an unfavorable ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, China staunchly defends its policies in the region. Preventing tensions from boiling over is a matter of careful diplomacy.

This event is open to the public but attendance is limited and there is a $5 entrance fee payable at the door. Parking is free on campus in the evening.

For more information go to the GAC website, or contact Larry Fuell lfuell@shoreline.edu, or Jonathan Peebles, jpeebles@shoreline.edu.